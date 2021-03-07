TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 12.2% Higher

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares shot up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.69. 1,301,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,837,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

