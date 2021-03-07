Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

TLYS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

