Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $35.79 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,354 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 6.6% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $35,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSE TME traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,938,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,718. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

