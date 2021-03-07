THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00011280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $40.03 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00468746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00459265 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

