Thomas X. Geisel Sells 8,452 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44.

NYSE:STL opened at $22.76 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

