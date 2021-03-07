Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 224,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 172,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several analysts have commented on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,142.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.