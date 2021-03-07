The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,140,000 after buying an additional 315,102 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

