The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

