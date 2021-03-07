The Progressive Co. (PGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.