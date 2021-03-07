The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 246.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 46,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 174,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $176.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

