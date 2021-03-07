The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.74.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.