The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $54.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $28.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $619.07 million, a P/E ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.