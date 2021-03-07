The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.97. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

