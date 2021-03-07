The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 112,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 53,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

