The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $310.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.16.
Shares of SNOW opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.38. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.