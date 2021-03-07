The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $310.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of SNOW opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.38. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

