The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €101.78 ($119.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €113.75. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

