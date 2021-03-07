The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Shares of EL traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.89. 1,269,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,676. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.14. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,225 shares of company stock valued at $25,506,851 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.