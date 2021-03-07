The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Rebecca A. Riegelsberger Sells 500 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Rebecca A. Riegelsberger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $10,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

