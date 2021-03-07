The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target raised by Barclays to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSG. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$74.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$38.65 and a 1-year high of C$82.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.56 million. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

