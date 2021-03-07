The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $378.00 at Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $355.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO opened at $388.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.78.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.