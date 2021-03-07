The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $53.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 25.2% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,054,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,781,000 after purchasing an additional 484,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 519,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.