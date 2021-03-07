The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $184.34 on Friday. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

