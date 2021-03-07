The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

BA opened at $223.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

