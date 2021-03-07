The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.