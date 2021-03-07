TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

