Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Textainer Group worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

TGH stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

