Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

CGC opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

