Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $202,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $299.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $302.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

