Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

