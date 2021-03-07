Terra (LUNA) Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.06 or 0.00015862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $242.27 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 949,803,095 coins and its circulating supply is 404,916,866 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

