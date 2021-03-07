Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TVE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

