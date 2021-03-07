Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 866,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

