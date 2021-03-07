Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 277,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,533,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

