Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $248.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.91.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.89. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

