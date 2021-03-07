Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,629,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 1,997,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TCCHF remained flat at $$11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25. Technogym has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90.

Get Technogym alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Technogym from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, stretching equipment, and tools and accessories.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.