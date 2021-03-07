TD Securities Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $18.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

