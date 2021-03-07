TD Securities Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $70.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,182 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

