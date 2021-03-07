TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after buying an additional 484,411 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

