TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Invests $86,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $129.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.