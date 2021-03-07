TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,551,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $610.56 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $705.05 and its 200 day moving average is $735.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

