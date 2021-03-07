TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 541 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 214,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.