Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

