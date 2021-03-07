Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 58.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.