Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. Markedly, the company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s stronger-than-anticipated fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. Markedly, comparable sales increased for the 15th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Target gained market share in all the five core merchandise categories.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Shares of TGT opened at $172.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

