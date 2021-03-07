Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.66 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $8.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of TGT opened at $172.61 on Friday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.