Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0079

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Tap has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $26,388.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00770837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

