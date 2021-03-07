Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.47. 3,243,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

