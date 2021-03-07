Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) versus Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Financial Comparison

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16% Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50 Beam Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.05%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.74%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.09 $11.83 billion $3.39 35.63 Beam Global $5.11 million 39.94 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -34.68

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Beam Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

