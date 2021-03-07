Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 364.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

