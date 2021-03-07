Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,549,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

